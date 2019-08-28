GREENSBURG — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division recently awarded “Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry” a grant from the Indiana Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund to be used to serve Indiana food banks and hunger relief agencies across the state.
Used to pay processing fees for donations of wild game meat, hunters donate the meat, usually wild deer, to butchers across the state who in turn donate that meat to agencies like Greensburg’s Bread of Life.
“Protein is one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development in children, but sometimes it’s also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain. Our goal is to provide this protein-packed meat to hunger relief agencies within Indiana to assist those in need of additional food services. Getting groceries at local food banks and pantries guarantees healthy meals for families when they need extra help. This program works to ensure that these agencies have meat allowing us to provide fresh nutritious protein for hungry local families,” said HTFH Director Debra Treesh.
“The grant provided by the Indiana DNR will pay to process about 67,600 pounds of donated large game and livestock, providing almost 270,500 more meals through area hunger relief agencies to residents in need within our communities,” Treesh continued.
According to the Family and Social Services Administration, in the last eight years HFTH has distributed approximately 1.3 million pounds of meat to Indiana food banks, providing more than 5.3 million meals to Hoosiers in need.
“To date, we have 87 participating meat processors working throughout Indiana to aid us in our mission and to ensure residents in need are served,” said Fund Development Director of HFTH Amber Zecca.
Bread of Life Director Melissa Foist told the Daily News, “I love the HFTH program. We work with Napoleon Locker in Napoleon and Myers in St. Paul, and it’s been an easier way for people to donate, having that out there to help them pay for the processing.”
Foist said the Bread of Life gladly accepts game.
“It’s something different that we don’t have all the time. We love to have ground deer, and when I cook one meal I use about 80 pounds of meat. One big fat deer is just about the right size for a meal,” she said. “We have donors who understand our needs and keep us in meat, but we use so much of it at one time — well, God always takes care of us.”
