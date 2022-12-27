STATEHOUSE – Local legislators invite constituents to complete their issue survey online ahead of the 2023 legislative session, which will begin Jan. 9 at the Indiana Statehouse.
Residents can visit their state representative’s website at one of the following links and click on the red “Take My Survey” button:
· State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) at in.gov/h67;
· State Rep. Lindsay Patterson (R-Brookville) at in.gov/h55; or
· State Rep. Jennifer Meltzer (R-Shelbyville) at in.gov/h73.
Constituents can find out which House district they reside in by visiting the Indiana General Assembly’s website at iga.in.gov, clicking on the “Find Your Legislator” tab, and entering a home address.
To complete the online surveys, constituents must be a resident of the district and submit it by the Dec. 31 deadline.
“As we move closer to the next legislative session, it’s important to hear from Hoosiers as we craft and consider proposals for new laws,” Frye said. “I encourage everyone to take the time fill out the survey and stay connected with me throughout session.”
“There are several issues affecting our communities and state every day, and it’s vital for legislators to hear from Hoosiers about how these matters impact them and their families,” Patterson said. “I encourage everyone in House District 55 to complete my survey and share their input.”
To stay informed during the 2023 legislative session, which must conclude by the end of April, Hoosiers can visit iga.in.gov to watch session and committee meetings, read proposed bills, and view calendars and agendas.
“As a new representative, I value the opportunity to hear more about the needs of those I represent,” Meltzer said. “This session, we’ll discuss a wide range of topics from tax cuts to health care, and these surveys are great way to reach out and weigh in.”
Constituents can also expect to receive or may have already received a copy of their state representative’s survey mailer in their mailbox.
Hoosiers can contact Frye at h67@iga.in.gov, Patterson at h55@iga.in.gov or Meltzer at h73@iga.in.gov to share feedback or request assistance anytime, or call 317-232-9600.
