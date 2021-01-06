Hope for the Heartbroken: COVID-19 grief support group

RIPLEY COUNTY - Hope for The Heartbroken Support Group is a free, four-week series that is designed to be educational and supportive.
This specific series was created by Loving Hearts Hospice to offer understanding, compassion and support for those who have lost someone they loved through COVID-19. Losing someone without the opportunity to see them, hug them or laugh and cry with them requires experienced professionals to guide you through the grief that follows.
Loving Hearts Hospice provides a safe, supportive place where you can mourn, share and process your personal loss. We are here to walk alongside you and provide information that is relevant to losing a loved one from the COVID-19 virus. Most importantly, we provide compassionate support while we journey with you through your grief.
Hope for the Heartbroken meetings are scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in February. Because of the continuing pandemic, this group will meet via ZOOM online.
The group is free to the public, but registration is required, along with a valid email address to participate in online meetings. After you have registered, a link will be sent to your email address.
The Journey of Hope series offered by Loving Hearts Hospice comprises groups that touch on anyone suffering a loss, as well as specific topics including losing a partner, daughters losing their mother, a drug overdose loss and how to get through the holidays. These groups are free, open to the public, and facilitated by knowledgeable and experienced specialists on bereavement.
For information, or to register, contact Rev. Patti Warning, Chaplain and Bereavement Coordinator, at 812-932-0641, or email her at pwarning@lovingheartshospice.com.
Loving Hearts Hospice offices are located at 23986 Stateline Road in Bright, Indiana and serve Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio and Ripley Counties in Indiana.
- Information provided
