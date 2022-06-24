GREENSBURG – Flat Rock YMCA Camp recently hosted a camp for kids who have experienced Lou Gehrigs’ Disease.
“Hope Loves Company” is a not-for-profit organization helping children who have dealt with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in a parent, a family member or even a friend.
HLC sponsors camps around the country that give kids up to 18 years old a chance to have a fun-filled camping experience, bonding with others who have dealt with ALS.
Named Lou Gehrig’s Disease for the baseball great who succumbed to the fatal disease in 1941, ALS is a disease that causes the death of neurons controlling voluntary muscles.
About half of the people affected with it develop at least mild difficulties with thinking and behavior and most people experience pain, eventually losing their ability to walk, use their hands, speak, swallow, and breathe.
Some also use the term “motor neuron disease” for a group of conditions of which ALS is the most common.
ALS, which is always fatal, is characterized by stiff muscles, muscle twitching, and gradually worsening weakness due to muscles decreasing in size. ALS usually begins with weakness in the arms or legs, or with difficulty speaking or swallowing.
HLC is the only nonprofit registered in the USA with this specific mission.
The team at “Hope Loves Company” have facilitated camps across the nation, based on the experience of HLC’s founder, Jodi O’Donnell-Ames, whose husband, Kevin, passed away from ALS in 2001 after being diagnosed in 1995.
For her, the HLC camps are a labor of love.
“I try to create something that I wish my own children had when they were going through this,” O’ Donnell-Ames has said.
HLC camps focus on bringing together children who might not know how to deal with the grief of losing someone to ALS.
Children might be at a level of understanding that allows them to notice changes happening in their lives, but might not know how to respond to that information. Hanging out with others with similar experiences provides a level of support many might not experience in their day to day lives.
The experience helps them learn coping skills to deal with adversity, be it ALS, cancer, or any on the list of terminal illnesses.
Some fly in, many travel from other states to take part in weekend camps, or even, like the recent HLS camp at Flat Rock YMCA, for a week-long camping experience.
Camping experiences include scrapbooking, crafting, and discussion groups punctuated with fun activities like camp fires, swimming and hiking, to provide old-fashioned camping fun.
To provide a week-long experience, Flat Rock YMCA donates extra days so that the HLC campers can spend more time together, learning avenues to express what they are feeling in positive ways.
For more information on Hope Loves Company, including information on Flat Rock Camp, visit www.hopelovescompany.org.
