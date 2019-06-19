GREENSBURG - Flat Rock YMCA Camp is hosting "Hope Loves Company" through Saturday. The camp is for children affected by ALS, or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.
Named Lou Gehrig's Disease for the baseball great who succumbed to the fatal ailment in 1941, ALS is a specific disease that causes the death of neurons controlling voluntary muscles.
Some also use the term "motor neuron disease" for a group of conditions of which ALS is the most common. ALS is characterized by stiff muscles, muscle twitching, and gradually worsening weakness due to muscles decreasing in size. Always fatal, ALS usually begins with weakness in the arms or legs, or with difficulty speaking or swallowing.
About half of the people affected develop at least mild difficulties with thinking and behavior and most people experience pain. Most eventually lose the ability to walk, use their hands, speak, swallow, and breathe.
HLC is the only nonprofit registered in the USA with this specific mission.
Jodi O’Donnell-Ames, founder of "Hope Loves Company," and her team have hosted 19 HLC camps across the nation. When asked specifically what an outing in the beautiful surroundings of Flat Rock YMCA Camp could do to help children deal with a fatal disease, her answer was full of insight.
"Our camps are focused on the children who love someone with ALS," she said. "Coming together at camp Hope Loves Company impresses upon them that they are not alone in the process, whether it be dealing the disease as it progresses, or the grief felt after a loved one has died. A lot of times,children don't know how to process information, they don't know what to do with it. If you're a 6 or 7 year old and you're at a level of understanding that you notice some changes are taking place, but you may not know all of the details or expectations, it can be difficult to make sense of it."
She continued by saying seeing another child your age and hanging out with them, and recognizing that this is normal for the can bring comfort.
"It's our intention and hope that these families support each other after a camp, because so many come back year after year. Many families have expressed to us how important the camp has been in letting their children know that others out there are having the same issues," O'Donnell-Ames said.
The experience helps them learn coping skills to deal with adversity, be it ALS, cancer, or any on the list of terminal illnesses.
"Be it through laughter or learning how to scrapbook or simply being creative, they learn avenues to express what they're feeling using positive outlets, not destructive ones," she said. "Also, when you're helping children you're helping parents as well. If you're able to support a child, then maybe that child will feel more comfortable having a discussion about ALS, or even feel more comfortable being a part of the care for the patients with ALS."
HLC has had great results with their experience at the camps.
"We've had people fly in for the experience. Many have traveled 3 to 5 hours, it's that important to them," she said.
O'Donnell-Ames' husband, Kevin, passed away from ALS in 2001, so she speaks from experience.
He received his ALS diagnosis in 1995, so O'Donnell-Ames has been doing this for a long time, and has put a lot of thought into all aspects of the HLC camps. For her, the camps are a labor of love.
Remarried to a man whose first wife passed away from ALS, O'Donnell-Ames became a mother to her new husband's children.
"I try to create something that I wish my own children had when they were going through this," she said.
The average HLC is a week-end retreat, but through the kindness of the owners and facilitators at Flat Rock, this experience is a week-long retreat.
"They actually donated a couple of the days, so it's through their own leadership and philanthropy that we are able to extend it," O'Donnell-Ames said.
She admits that her efforts and experiences have proven to be therapeutic for her own grief as well.
"When you're 29 years old, your husband is 30, and you have a 2 year old, and you've been told that your husband has 2 to 5 years to live – when you're someone who is used to being proactive and educated to be a caregiver, there's nothing you can do but be your best for your family and provide the love they need," she said. "I know that Kevin would have wanted his legacy to be one of helping others through the same experiences, and I'm proud to do that. His fight is ongoing."
For more information on Hope Loves Company, including information on Flat Rock Camp, visit www.hopelovescompany.org.
