Conexus Indiana announced the 30 young professionals who have been named to the inaugural Rising 30 cohort.
From CEOs, to engineers, educators and innovators, Rising 30 honorees represent Indiana’s top talent under the age of 30 who will drive Indiana’s advanced manufacturing and logistics industries successfully into the future.
One of the honorees is Corey Horan, a young professional at Batesville Casket Company.
While Horan has shown ongoing success since he joined Batesville Casket Company as a project engineer in 2014, he put his skills to especially good use during the pandemic.
As Manager of Sourcing & Supplier Development, he created systems to monitor the company’s domestic and overseas suppliers to ensure a steady supply of materials to the firm’s assembly plants.
“Corey’s proactive actions have enabled us to keep running without any interruptions,” his nominator said.
Having received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati, Horan also earned an MBA from his alma mater by doing coursework during lunch breaks and on nights and weekends, while at the same time earning two promotions and receiving increasing levels of responsibility.
Rising 30 is part of Conexus Indiana’s mission to strengthen Indiana’s advanced manufacturing and logistics industry and create pathways for Hoosiers to succeed in Indiana’s largest industry sector.
“The advanced manufacturing and logistics industries are vital to Indiana’s economic prosperity, employing 1 out of every 5 Hoosiers and accounting for more than 30 percent of Indiana’s economic output,” said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. “Conexus Indiana is a vital partner in our work to grow Indiana’s largest industry sector and provide Hoosiers with rewarding career opportunities. I’m thrilled to join Conexus in recognizing young talent for their contributions to Indiana and our advanced manufacturing and logistics sector, knowing that they are poised to be the industries’ leaders of the future.”
“Rising 30 honors young talent who will help our industries lead during a time of dramatic change as advanced technologies, such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence, co-bots, impact how products are made and moved,” said J. Mark Howell, president and CEO of Conexus Indiana. “These professionals are industry leaders at an incredibly exciting time in the evolution of advanced manufacturing and logistics and will be at the forefront as we complete our journey through the fourth Industrial Revolution and beyond.”
Rising 30 honorees represent diverse professions, including CEOs, engineers, managers, innovators and supervisors, as well as educators devoted to building a robust talent pipeline. Honorees also hail from companies located throughout the state including Evansville, Elkhart, Indianapolis, Columbus, Richmond, Corydon and Lafayette.
Conexus Indiana celebrated the 30 young professionals in an evening virtual event April 29.
Honorees will play an important role in Conexus Indiana’s work, serving as thought leaders on subjects ranging from emerging technology, smart manufacturing, public policy and talent development. Rising 30 is an annual event and will open for nominations on November 1, 2021, for the 2022 class.
To view bios of each honoree, visit www.conexusindiana.com/rising-30.
About Conexus Indiana
For more than a decade, Conexus Indiana, one of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership (CICP) non-profit initiatives, has been positioning the Hoosier State as the best place for advanced manufacturing and logistics industries to innovate, invest, employ and succeed. By collaborating with industry, academic and public sector partners on a shared vision for an innovative, skilled workforce and stronger business climate, Conexus Indiana has helped to create opportunities for advanced manufacturing and logistics companies, prepare Hoosiers to succeed in the state’s largest industry sectors and maintain Indiana’s competitive advantage. For more information, go to www.conexusindiana.com.
