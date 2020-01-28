GREENSBURG – The Decatur County United Fund discussed its coffers, announced new board members and honored those who have served on the United Fund Board of Directors recently at the organization’s 63rd annual meeting Monday at the Knights of St. John Hall in Greensburg.
Surpassed goals and great leadership were celebrated as nearly 100 attendees enjoyed a luncheon catered by Stone’s Family Restaurant of Millhousen.
Loal United Fund Board of Directors President Brad Schutte, Executive Director Joane Cunningham and various members of the UF board shared the highlights of the 2019 campaign, with Cunningham announcing the United Fund Core of Values and sharing details of the lives touched by United Fund support.
She also reviewed non-campaign highlights from the past year including the Strawberry Festival’s record-breaking proceeds of $14,825.
Cunningham thanked the 136 volunteers who participated in the event and expressed her appreciation to KB Foods saying, “Without them, the Strawberry Festival would not be possible.”
She continued by mentioning the United Fund Day of Caring and the 2-1-1 support, and thanked Blake O’Mara who served as the emcee of the UF’s newest event, the Ugly Christmas Sweater auction (which netted the UF $73,623).
Cunningham then introduced representatives of the United Fund Community Partners, allowing almost 20 representative from each agency to introduce themselves.
With the help of Brad Schutte and board members pulling individual numbers out of bags, Schutte announced the final 2019 campaign total to be $562,797; welcomed news given that the goal was $510,000.
Retiring board member Chris Bower was presented an honorary pen set for completing his second six-year term, and then board member Brett Abplanalp presided over elections of new board members and officers for 2020.
President-elect Jayne McCleland presented the President’s Plaque to Schutte, thanking him for his leadership during 2019 and stating, “It was a great year.”
After recognizing the UF’s new partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Decatur County Memorial Hospital, and the Decatur County Hospital Foundation in providing children ages birth to 5 with a free book in the mail every month, Cunningham announced the Volunteers of the Year.
“In all the world, you may be one person, but to one person, you may mean the world,” Cunningham said before sharing her thoughts about this year’s award presentation.
“To someone who is sick, in pain, or lonely, a volunteer can give so much,” said Cunningham. “They give the gifts of kindness, encouragement, and even humor, and they give of themselves, their skills and their abilities, asking nothing in return, yet they receive friendship, appreciation and satisfaction.”
“They volunteer for many different reasons, but whatever the reason that is, they provide skills and talent without support without the expectation of a reward. They enjoy camaraderie from fellow volunteers they have never met. Forming lasting friendships and creating social activities are just a few of the things they receive from their volunteering experiences,” she continued. “This year’s award goes to Tom and Suzanne Horan. They are all of the things I just mentioned. They are kind, great listeners, and give of their valuable time. They provide support and great encouragement. Their abilities as volunteers are above all others, and they haven’t received awards for their efforts until today. Their lasting friendship with the United Fund and with me personally is very much appreciated.”
The Horans championed the successful fundraising campaign that recently concluded.
Cunningham listed the many church, community and family functions they served saying, “You have gone above and beyond for the community and your family. Please know that we genuinely appreciate the commitment to volunteer for the United Fund and throughout the community. For this, we thank you.”
The Horans graciously accepted the award with Suzanne saying, “We just have a very giving community. What more is there to say?”
