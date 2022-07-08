GREENSBURG - The Decatur County 4-H Fair Horse Shows are taking place several days during fair week.
Kylie Duckworth took third place in Halter with her horse, Ellie. Duckworth is a 7-year member of 4-H and she competes in both Showmanship and Halter.
Her sister, Kenzie Duckworth, showed her pony, Snowflake, in the same two categories. Kenzie only shows Snowflake in her second year in 4-H and she took first place in Showmanship and third in Halter.
"I like being around the animals," Kenzie said.
Ripley County native Adelyne Koehne is in her fourth year as a 4-H member. She is showing Minnie and hopes to take first place in Halter English. Minnie is leased from Kendall Manlief and Deborah Fudge during the fair for Koehne to show through her club, Tree City Mavericks.
"I love being able to come out here and show," Koehne said. "I'd like to win it all."
There is one other horse club called the Equine Enthusiasts. Fudge said that the clubs seem to breed good sportsmanship where kids are happy to help guide one another.
"One thing I think is great about this club is that there are a lot of kids out here, like Kendall, who have graduated from this program," Fudge said. "And they've come back to help other kids by coaching."
Judge Kim Moore was brought in from more than an hour away to judge in an unbiased manner.
Kim Nobbe, 4-H Leader, announced results during the Horse Show. She said the judge is looking for correctness in the halter classes, breed quality because the goal is to pass on good genes if the animals are bred, and how well kids show their horses.
Winners for the show will be announced in a future edition of the Daily News.
