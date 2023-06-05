GREENSBURG – South Decatur High School has started a chapter of the international organization “HOSA-Future Health Professionals.” To raise funds for the new HOSA organization, the school is hosting a yard sale on June 10 at the school. Participants pay $10 on arrival to participate, and then keep all their sales proceeds.
The day of the sale, the public is invited to come and shop a multi-family yard sale.
Organizer of the the upcoming fundraiser, sponsor for the new HOSA club and Biomed and Health Sciences teacher Brandy Strand explained the fundraiser.
“The money we collect from participants will support HOSA activities in the ‘23/’24 school year,” Strand said.
Much like other high school level service-led organizations (the Key Club or SADD, for example), HOSA is a service organization for high school students specifically interested in remaining in the health field after their graduation from high school.
Since its inception in 1976, HOSA has more than 260,000 members through 54 chartered HOSA Associations in the United States, American Samoa, Canada, China, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.
The student-led organization is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services with the credo of “empowering future health professionals to become leaders in the global health community through education, collaboration and experience.”
After launching their Medical Sciences Center in 2022, South Decatur High School teachers have positioned themselves as the leader of health care education in the county.
The HOSA Chapter will help students bridge the transition into the real world.
“I feel that HOSA is important because it provides opportunities,” Strand said. “Students get the chance to figure out which health career is right for them and engage in activities that will help them obtain that career. They also get to meet, network with, and compete against other students across the state (and country) with the same interests.”
South Decatur junior and HOSA member Jacob Scruggs said, “I am excited about HOSA because you get to build relationships with your friends and there are really good opportunities for scholarships.”
To preregister for the yard sale, email Strand at bstrand@decaturco.K12.in.us or call South Decatur High School at 812-591-3330.
