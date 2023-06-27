GREENSBURG - The appointment of four new hires to the medical staff at Decatur County Memorial Hospital was approved during the panel's June 22 meeting.
Those hires are Timothy McAfee; Dr. Krishnan Rajagopal, pulmonologist; Dawn Chance and Dr. Komal Dhiran, a pathologist.
Two resignations from the medical staff were also approved: Dr. Edwards Yi, a radiologist, and Dr. Komal Burla, an internal medicine physician.
Two capital requests, including one for two neonatal monitors totaling approximately $37,000, were approved.
CEO Rex McKinney reported that a recent accreditation site visit went well.
The fiscal budget process for 2024 has started.
The rehabilitation facility construction remains on track and in budget. The facility is expected to open in November.
Roughly 400 people attended the Healthy Fair earlier this month, and DCMH plans to have a booth at the Decatur County 4-H Fair.
