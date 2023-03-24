GREENSBURG - Though the latest financial news wasn't great, it was reported at Thursday's Decatur County Memorial Hospital board meeting that the local healthcare facility is showing a profit for the year.
DCMH Chief Financial Officer Catherine Keck presented the financial report. The hospital’s latest income statement of $16.7 million was positive, with Keck noting, “that is 0.8% shy of the budget plan.” Salaries, per Keck, “were 10% favorable to budget and overall our total expenses were 1.8% favorable to budget. We had a positive bottom line for net operating, but, unfortunately, our investments were on the market value… our bottom line was [a] $781,000 loss. We have a positive year-to-date of $600,000.”
Board secretary Bryan Robbins reviewed the risk and audit report, noting that DCMH’s human resources department is conducting phishing tests internally. A mock audit was completed for the rural health clinic and a master plan has been developed for the clinic.
Malcom Myers, board member, read the finance committee report for February and March. Myers was not present at the meeting but attended via speakerphone. Audits remain ongoing.
The planning committee conducted a community health needs assessment and will form a mental health and substance abuse committee, a cancer committee and a physical activity and diabetes committee, to be developed over the next few years. The planning committee report also included a review of the marketing plan; the primary goal is to increase community engagement.
Pat Cruser read the quality committee report. The quality committee met March 15 and discussed customer experience, reviewing action plans. Also discussed was the increased use of nurse practitioners at ECFC and social determinants of health. There is now a readmissions team which meets monthly.
CEO Rex McKinney gave his update. He said the new rehabilitation facility has had windows put in and interior work is beginning.
The board approved two contracts; the first was a pharmacy support agreement. That agreement would provide support to DCMH’s management team led pharmacy. The second contract was to approve a contract for Dr. Roberts, a family physician who will work two to three days per week for DCMH.
DCMH will be holding the Easter Trail community event April 1.
