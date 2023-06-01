GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board met May 25. The board reviewed the 2022 audit report. There were no disagreements or significant issues resulting from the audit process. It was noted that there was one item related to nursing homes that came up in the report; this was described as an internal control deficiency, which is considered the lowest level of internal control matters. The audit report was approved.
Chief financial officer Catherine Keck read the financial report; revenue projections were affected by lower patient volumes. DCMH is 4.7% shy of the projected budget plan with the year-to-date plan up 3.4%.
“We continue to watch the expenses,” Keck said, “trying to make sure that we stay within the guidelines. I’m happy to say that on our expenses for the month, we were almost consistent with budget [at] 0.3% off. So, we had a very favorable investment income for the month.”
The DCMH Planning Committee met May 2 and discussed upcoming events. A Spirit of Women event will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Greensburg Elementary School, Thursday, June 8. The Healthy Fair is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at Greensburg Elementary School.
Dr. Nicole Boersma read the Quality Committee Report as board member Pat Cruser was absent. The quality committee met May 17 and reviewed quality metrics. There has been a decrease in aggressive behaviors and a decrease in the decision to departure time.
“We’re working on getting people through [the] Emergency Department in time, reducing readmissions, making sure we have good outpatient follow-up timing,” Boersma said, “and our hospital transportation program as it relates to social determinants of health, which are structural measures for the hospital.”
The Quality Committee also reviewed fall prevention action plans, preadmission prevention plans, OB cross-training and general staff safety and infection prevention plans.
Malcolm Myers reviewed the May 23 finance and audit risk committee meeting. The committee did a deep, thorough review of the 2022 financial statement audit and Keck updated the committee on the status of approximately five audits. The committee also reviewed accounts receivable and an analysis update on nursing homes and their financial conditions ahead of several facility projects.
CEO Rex McKinney gave the CEO’s report. A site visit at both rural health clinics was recently conducted and all accreditation standards were met, meaning the facilities are reaccredited for 2023.
The IT system was upgraded recently with “no major issues to report,” McKinney said. McKinney also reminded everyone that not only is the Healthy Fair coming up, but DCMH will have a booth at the Decatur County 4-H Fair this year.
Staff turnover continues declining.
“We’re still right at that national average on 20% turnover in healthcare,” McKinney said, “but we are seeing that trend favorably.”
Eight high school students and one college student have applied for DCMH’s scholarship. DCMH also has two medical students on site for the summer.
A contract approval request for hiring a supplemental radiology physician was approved, and applications for medical staff appointments were approved.
The next hospital board meeting is 7 p.m. June 22.
