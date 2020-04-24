GREENSBURG — Decatur County Memorial Hospital began taking comprehensive measures well before the national emergency to combat COVID-19 by actively engaging with its Hospital Incident Command Center on March 6, 2020.
As of Friday (April 24), DCMH has cared for well over 400 patients with COVID-19-like symptoms and tested more than 210 individuals.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, as of Friday morning Decatur County currently has recorded 191 positive tests and 24 virus-related deaths.
The most common symptoms of the virus are fever, fatigue, dry cough and difficulty breathing (in severe cases).
The hospital’s COVID-19 Hotline has received more than 800 calls and remains active with call volumes recently trending lower. The frequency of COVID-19 symptomatic patients requiring hospital care is trending lower as well. However, DCMH urges everyone to follow the CDC’s current guidelines:
• Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Stay home as much as possible and put distance of at least six feet between yourself and others.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
• Cover coughs and sneezes.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.
Due to conservation efforts, as well as numerous community donations, DCMH has consistently had adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including masks, eye protection, gowns and gloves for all team members and patients. In a further effort to maintain safety, visitors of the hospital are not permitted at this time. The DCMH care team has implemented the use of social media and other platforms to ensure families stay connected.
To enhance access to care, DCMH has implemented virtual visits with its primary care providers and opened a Respiratory Clinic. DCMH has since cared for well over 900 virtual visits. To schedule a visit, call (812) 222-DOCS.
The hospital is taking proper care of its staff as well, implementing an affordable onsite food pantry and offering childcare reimbursement. In addition, free meals are being given to staff daily, as well as onsite mental health support for them and their families. All of these efforts are part of DCMH’s overall effort to care for the entire community.
As the hospital slowly begins to open a few service lines, they are taking great measures to make certain facilities are safe for patients.
DCMH has implemented many safety precautions, such as disinfecting high touch surface areas, as well as disinfecting exam rooms between each patient visit. Every patient will continue to be screened upon arrival and social distancing will be maintained in waiting rooms. DCMH is taking every precaution to make their facilities a clean and safe environment for our community.
“Our hospital and county leadership has been intentional with our collaborative effort to ensure our entire community is kept safe,” said Rex McKinney, president and CEO of DCMH. “Decatur County Memorial Hospital has been diligent in coordinating efforts among many entities, including Decatur County officials, Decatur County Board of Health, City of Greensburg officials, Greensburg Decatur County Economic Development Corporation, Decatur County Emergency Management Agency, Indiana State Board of Health, Indiana Hospital Association, and the Indiana Rural Health Association. Support from each of these agencies has been outstanding, keeping the safety of patients, community, first responders and caregivers at the forefront of every decision. Decatur County Memorial Hospital efforts continue to be focused on caring for our patients, families and caregivers.”
Information provided by DCMH
