GREENSBURG – The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County recently held their annual Donor Appreciation Luncheon and presented its 2021 Annual Report.
New Director Mandy Lohrum, Foundation President Andrew Stewart and Decatur County Memorial Hospital President and CEO Rex McKinney took turns updating the public and the Foundation’s board, discussing grant funding and answering questions.
Lohrum introduced the 1922 Club, a fundraising effort celebrating the hospital’s 100-year anniversary.
DCMH has set a $100,000 goal for the 1922 Club this year, but the 1922 Club will continue beyond this year. A $19.22 monthly donation, a one-time donation of $192.20 or $1,922 for the year (divided monthly or a one-time donation) will allow members of the public to be a part of the 100-year celebration while also supporting DCMH.
McKinney said the annual DCMH payroll is $30 million, which is a sizeable contribution to the community. Prioritizing a connection within the local community helps the hospital receive support and helps the hospital to better serve the community, according to McKinney.
“Every year, the hospital writes off over $6 million of care that can’t be paid for,” McKinney said. “We do that in an appropriate way, we have all kinds of criteria, but it’s our duty to serve the community.”
A “history wall” has been added at the hospital, a new mammography machine, updates to the Medical Arts Plaza and a new medical building are all new or upcoming additions.
Construction of a new building just north of the current hospital facility is expected to begin soon. The first floor will be physical therapy and rehab services along with an ortho clinic spread over 10,000 sq ft. The second floor is another 8,000 sq ft and will house 18 exam rooms to accommodate growth.
“This is an investment into the future,” McKinney said. “I think future generations are going to really appreciate having outstanding space for physical therapy and a great space for physicians to practice.”
DCMH is one of only a few independent hospitals. While they enjoy their independence, McKinney explained that they are eager to partner with others to improve wherever possible.
“[Of] the top 100 hospitals in the nation, there are 1,325 hospitals like us that are critical access,” McKinney said. “There are 33 in Indiana, but only one is in the top 100 nationally and that’s Decatur County Memorial Hospital.”
