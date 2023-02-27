GREENSBURG - The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County hosted an appreciation dinner Wednesday for their donors with recognition and an awards ceremony during the meal.
Hospital Foundation Director Mandy Lohrum greeted the guests with the organization's mission statement, following it with a run down of the grants the Foundation presented in 2022.
In keeping with their original purpose, the Foundation granted almost $21,000 to departments in the hospital for health initiatives supported by DCMH.
With a grant of $5,000, the Foundation supported the hospital as they hosted a drive-thru Healthy Fair.
Community members who chose to spend their Saturday morning concerned with their health were rewarded with a free lunch voucher to Jimmy John’s and received a variety of informational materials and door prizes from the many health vendors.
For the Spirit of Women Symposium the Foundation donated $2,500, and for Operation Keep Our Patients Warm the Foundation afforded the Radiology Lab with a new blanket warmer to keep patients warm while they have images taken.
With $2,000, the Foundation assisted the hospital in receiving Medical SLP Certification, while constructing a bike rack at DCPC to the tune of $250.
To provide every baby born at DCMH the best start in life possible, the Foundation granted $5,000 to the OB Department to subsidize Sleep Sacks and instruction for their use.
The Foundation also granted the OB Department $2,900 for use in developing staff.
The Foundation sponsored many fundraisers during 2022 including the "Fore" Caring Golf Outing, the Springtime in Paris gala fundraiser held at Walhill Farms in Batesville, and the Tee-off For Ta-ta's fundraiser at the Greensburg Country Club, among others.
With a list of roughly 450 private and business donors totaling $360,124 in cash and memorial donations, the The Hospital Foundation reported $1,481,315.94 in total cash and fund investments for 2022.
During the luncheon, tenured board member Sandy Nieman was presented a plaque for her service to the Foundation.
The Foundation also sponsors the annual Daffodil Project, with daffodil bulbs planted every fall as a representation of the previous year's donations. The bulbs are planted on the hospital campus by the Greensburg Community High School's Landscape Management class.
Contributions may be made online or in the Foundation office at any time throughout the year. Donations received by September are planted in the fall of the same year. Those received afterward are planted the following autumn.
