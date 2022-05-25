GREENSBURG – The Decatur Memorial Hospital Foundation of Decatur County was recently awarded a grant in the amount of $47,500 by American Honda Motor Co. Inc. to build a walking trail for the community’s use.
The proposed trail, which will begin on the Decatur County Memorial Hospital campus, will create "a safe area for not only hospital employees but also community members to walk greater distances," according to a press release.
“Thanks to American Honda Motor Company, this grant will enable DCMH to provide an eco-friendly environment to our community by giving more access to outdoor trails. The Foundation is proud to support the DCMH Walking Trail,” said Hospital Foundation Executive Director Mandy Lohrum.
“Expanding our walking trail is another phase toward promoting an active, wellness-centric community. We are grateful our business partners like Honda see the value in this initiative toward improving our community,” DCMH President and CEO Rex McKinney said.
