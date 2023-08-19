GREENSBURG – The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County recently received a donation from Max Schory, a 9-year-old from Batesville. For the third year, Max created art pieces he sold to the community. This year, his classmates got in on the action as well.
“If you’re lost, find your own way,” Max wrote in one of his drawings, and finding his own way is certainly what he’s done. For the third year in a row, Max has raised funds to help the Hospital Foundation of Decatur County in its mission to support the Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
In its first year, Max’s fundraiser consisted of painted rocks that he sold to friends and family.
The second year of the fundraiser was inspirational paintings.
Max thought even bigger this year by including his classmates and auctioning their drawings via Facebook.
“I do the fundraisers because I’ve known people who’ve been to the hospital, I’ve been to the hospital, and I just want to help people,” Max said.
“Max is an extraordinary young man,” Director for the Foundation Mandy Lohrum said. “The Foundation is so grateful for his support. Donors like Max are touching lives of individuals they may never meet, and that is the greatest gift.”
Money raised from Max’s fundraiser will be contributed towards ImPact Testing. Max chose this fund because it directly impacts youth in our community.
More than 7,000 high schools, 1,000 colleges and universities, and 200 professional sports teams use ImPact to assist with concussion management and return to play. Concussions are the most common type of traumatic brain injury with Post-concussion syndrome happening in 1 out of 5 concussions.
Concussions require prompt care by a health care expert trained in managing concussions. Each case is unique but some may endure long-term effects, often if they haven’t sought treatment or didn’t get proper care. One of the best ways to prepare for a concussion is to take a baseline test.
“I am glad we have this test available as a tool for our local providers in helping clear our young student athletes to return to sports. This isn’t just a symptom list and doing some balance/reaction physical tests. This tests the higher level cognitive functions of the brain. This grant funds baseline testing from K to 8th grade in June and July,” Amanda Mang, Athletic Trainer, said.
The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County was founded in 1992 as a 501©3 organization to provide additional financial support for the healthcare initiatives of Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
Donations can be made online at dcmh.net/foundation or through the Foundation office, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg, IN 47240.
You may also call the HFDC office at 812-663-1220.
