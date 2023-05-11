GREENSBURG – The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County hosted its annual gala on April 28 with the theme “Hawaiian Getaway.”
The annual gala is the Foundation’s largest event of the year, with funds raised supporting the initiatives of the Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
“Putting on an event of this size is definitely a team effort,” said Foundation Director Mandy Jo Lohrum. “Thank you to our amazing community, as well as the Foundation board and Gala committee for all your support.”
With more than 350 attendees and $101,136.00 raised, this year marks the most successful event.
This year’s gala included most of its regular pieces, as well as a few new aspects. The gala hosted a live auction, with the singular item being a signed bottle of Booker’s bourbon.
Another new addition was a paddle raise, with 30% of proceeds going towards the Strengthening Our Future Capital Campaign the Foundation launched in early April.
In 2022 the funds from the Gala supported Hospital Department projects totaling $20,975 as well as general hospital projects totaling $51,530.
“The many initiatives supported by the hospital foundation adds tremendous value to members of our community,” said Decatur County Memorial Hospital’s CEO Rex McKinney. “The success of this year’s gala is a testament to our community’s spirit of giving to improve the health of Decatur County.”
With this year’s gala in the books, 2024’s planning is already underway. Stay tuned to the Foundation’s social media for updates. Pictures from 2023 will be posted there as well.
The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County was founded in 1992 as a 501(c)3 organization to provide additional financial support for the healthcare initiatives of Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
Donations can be made online at dcmh.net/foundation or through the Foundation office, located at 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg, IN 47240.
The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County may be reached at 812-663-1220.
