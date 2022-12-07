GREENSBURG - Decatur County Memorial Hospital recently hosted its final bicentennial event of 2022 as they greeted local families to their Holiday Lane and Tree Light Ceremony.
DCMH Pesident Rex McKinley spoke to the crowd before the tree lighting. He welcomed the guests, saying the hospital and staff's focus is on serving the community.
"We only get that by being present and inviting the public to events and meeting your needs," he said.
He also said the last couple years have been very challenging for the hospital's staff, "But we have had great public support during that time and we are thankful."
He added that the new physical therapy and clinic building under construction just north of the hospital has been a goal for years.
"That will be our generation's legacy to the community for the next 100 years," he said.
McKinley introduced DCMH Director Mandy Lohrum who said, "The Foundation is proud to be committed to this community for the next hundred years and beyond. "
Lohrum recognized hospital staff members Judy Hartwell, Kathy Shelton, Tammy Sidell, Shelley Lanter, Sherri Helms, Tracy Ingraham, Darlene Roberts and Suzy Cupp as employees who have worked at the hospital for 35 years, with Cupp having worked there for 45 years.
"We're very proud of these employees, and we've asked a few of the longest tenured employees to do the honor of lighting the tree," she said just prior to them doing so.
After the tree lighting, the public was invited to walk down "Holiday Lane" to meet the staff and enjoy holiday treats, see Santa, visit with the reindeer and have hot cocoa.
