RUSHVILLE - Rush County families willing to host an an international exchange student are needed.
"We are looking for families, like yours, who want to open up their hearts and home to an international high school student for a semester or year for the 2023-2024 school year," Rushville Consolidated High School Family and Consumer Science instructor Jill Carmony said.
Carmony said exchange students are excited to live with an American family, attend a U.S. high school, and to experience all that our country has to offer.
Benefits of hosting include learning more about other cultures, customs, and languages; gaining a new family member; learning about different foods and flavors; seeing your own life in a different perspective; having fun and laughing; being a part of an exciting and rewarding adventure; and a lifetime friendship.
All family dynamics are welcome.
Anyone interested or who would like more information about the student exchange program is encouraged to call Carmony with any questions at 765-679-5834 or to email jcarmony@icesusa.org.
