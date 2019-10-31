GREENSBURG - The Studebaker Studio on Lincoln Street in Greensburg was the setting of an unique evening Tuesday, bringing restaurants and retail liquor outlets from the surrounding area together as the Studio hosted a Hotel Tango Distillery Spirit Tasting Event.
Located at 702 Virginia Ave. in Indianapolis, Hotel Tango Distillery was established in 2013, as the first combat-disabled veteran-owned distillery in the United States and first in Indy since prohibition. Owner Travis Barnes focuses on crafting exceptional spirits that reflect his time in the military. Travis spoke to those in attendance about his company’s product.
Returning home to Indiana after serving three combat tours as a Recon Marine, Travis thought of a special way to incorporate his and his wife's name in their new business. In the military phonetic alphabet, H (for Hilary) translates to Hotel, T (for Travis) translates to Tango. Hotel Tango offers nine premium spirits, including Vodka, Rum, Gin, Bourbon, Rye Whiskey, Reserve Bourbon, Cherry Liqueur, Orangecello, and Lemoncello.
As a veteran-owned small business, Hotel Tango Distillery’s mission is to create, produce, and sell high-quality spirits—distilled with the same discipline Travis learned while serving, all while giving back to and supporting local businesses and neighborhoods. The company has a commitment to hiring other veterans as it grows and every drink or bottle we are able to sell helps them get closer to hiring that next veteran.
The event was catered by Izzy’s Restaurant and Catering at Hillcrest.
Steve Freeman, owner of The Studebaker Studio was pleased at the turnout for this first time event. “The Studebaker Studio was a perfect setting for an event such as this,” he said. “It was great to see so many business owners who deal with this type of product, sharing an evening together, networking and having friendly conversations, even learning more about each other.”
The Studebaker Studio, LLC, was established as Greensburg’s first co-working space in 2019 and is located at 1030 N. Lincoln Street.
More information may be found on the company’s website at www.thestudebakerstudio.com.
