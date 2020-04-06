BATESVILLE – Alison Hountz is the founder and creator of Blue Mum Soap Co. LLC. The 1999 Batesville High School graduate recalls, “I started this venture around seven years ago as a hobby, and it quickly turned into a part-time gig. As interest increased, Blue Mum was officially created in June 2018. I’ve only been working solely for Blue Mum for a year in April.”
Blue Mum’s official launch was just last November, according to the Greensburg resident. “Last year was full of obstacles for me, so getting my products on shelves sooner than planned was a huge accomplishment! It’s nothing short of scary putting yourself out there that way, but it’s worth it. You’ll never know unless you try.”
Difficulties: The most challenging of all is getting stuck inside your own head. When problems arise or you hit roadblocks, it’s very easy to feel like throwing in the towel. Plus it never seems to stop, because you’re essentially doing the job of several different people. A large corporation has at least one person for all moving parts of their business. With a small business (especially when just starting out), one person is forced to wrangle being their own marketer, accountant, manufacturer, distributor, administrative assistant and customer service agent — along with a million other little things sprinkled in there for good measure, of course.
Rewards: Freedom. Sure, it’s hard work and your time is not always your own, but I love being free to mold things the way I wish. That’s the ultimate reward for me, despite the possibility of failure. Even in the face of defeat, it’ll always be a win because I brought it to life. It existed!
Creating a work-life balance: I want to see Blue Mum Soap Co. thrive and be successful. The more it grows, the more freedom I’ll have to just enjoy life, to see places and have experiences. Most importantly, just to have time.
Keys to success: The most important thing I’ve done personally and professionally up to this point is connecting to other people. When you absorb knowledge from others, especially when drawing from real-life experiences, it catapults you forward. As with any career path, making new and retaining connections only seeks to serve you in your endeavors. I also utilized free business coaching through the Indiana Small Business Development Center. My business coach has been absolutely invaluable from startup to growth and development. A large portion of my expertise has been self-taught through hands-on experience managing other small businesses. Learning from others’ mistakes has been just as invaluable as learning from their successes.
My first job: a nurse’s aide in the Sisters of St. Francis Infirmary. Working there was one of the most valuable experiences of my life.
More previous jobs: Horizon Auto Glass customer service representative/administrative assistant, then manager and account executive, 2000-11; Hountz Concrete Construction Inc. bookkeeper/manager, 2010-16; Trilogy Health Services long-term care/recreational activities employee, 2012-18; Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce office coordinator, 2018-19
My dream job: Hopefully I’ll be the CEO of Blue Mum Soap Co., the No. 1 natural skincare brand in the world. A girl can dream, right?
Career advice for younger persons: Have a “grand plan” in place, even if you don’t necessarily know specifics. For me, I knew I wanted to have a small business, but waited years to figure out what kind. Be deliberate in your job choices in that they become building blocks to your “grand plan.” If you outgrow your position, do everything you can to move up or move out. Don’t be afraid to take that leap toward a new challenge, even if it means starting all over. Do what makes you happy. If you’re lucky enough to have knowledge and passion for something you can turn into a business, do it! I promise you’ll never regret it.
People who inspire me: God. He’s love. What better to inspire me than this? As far as humans, I could sit here all day telling you about so many people that have inspired me. My grandmother has always been at the top of that list! She taught me the importance of being kind, compassionate and forgiving. I’m so thankful for the remarkable impression she left on my life.
Proudest achievement in life: Hands down, learning to care for the elderly.
Greatest challenge in life: Being quiet.
Organizations: Food and Growers Association board member and Value Chain Coordinator Steering Committee member, Batesville Area Historical Society life member, Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1130 Ladies Auxiliary member
Family: parents Mike and Barb Hendrix, Batesville; husband Scott; and a Doberman pinscher named Max
Favorite pastimes: cooking, baking, writing, traveling, seed starting and meeting new people
I’m looking forward to: a vacation in April to Reno, Lake Tahoe and Napa Valley.
Before I’m too old, I would like to: travel to Australia to see my great-grandparents’ gravesites, Ayers Rock and the Great Barrier Reef.
If I had 10 minutes to talk to the entire world, I’d say: Do everything in love.
What I’m like: I suppose people would say I’m friendly, and kind for the most part. I take pride in everything I do and work hard to reach my goals. Ambition and creative drive have always been prevalent in my character, so I’m always up for a challenge. More often than not, I’m open-minded and accepting of others because I appreciate differences in people. People, in general, are fascinating to me. I love meeting new people and learning about their lives. Being extremely detail-oriented, I spend a lot of time deliberating over opposing sides of various things in life. I’m very intuitive when it comes to people and situations, almost to the point of it being a little scary. Many of my friends would say I’m nurturing and dependable. It’s something that comes very naturally to me, a true caregiver at heart. If I see someone suffering or in pain, I won’t hesitate to help as much as I possibly can, whether I know you or not. Mostly, I try to be the best that I can every day and bring positivity to others. In my eyes, life is hard enough sometimes without creating more negativity. I believe in forgiveness to my very core. Everyone makes mistakes and no human is perfect. ... Cruelty to others is not something I tolerate at all. I tend to be very outspoken and stubborn in my convictions. That’s not to say I’m closed off to others’ opinions or views, but if it’s something I feel strongly about, I won’t budge.
