RUSHVILLE - At approximately 5 p.m. Saturday, the Rushville Fire Department received word of a house fire on the corner of Main Street and 11th Street.
According to Rushville Fire Chief Wayne Munson, upon arriving at the scene units reported heavy smoke and an extreme amount of heat. Responders were able to determine there was no one in the house at that time and they were able to contain the fire to the upstairs portion of the residence. Aid at the scene was provided by Rushville Township, Posey Township, and Raleigh Fire departments and Rush County EMA.
"We were on scene a little over three hours. Right now (Monday), the cause is still under investigation. We would like also the thank the community for the out reach of bringing the fire fighters water, Gatorade or any liquids they had at there disposal. It was very hot and humid and the firefighters where dehydrating quickly," Chief Munson noted.
There were approximately 35 firefighters at the scene and there were no injuries to any of the firefighters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.