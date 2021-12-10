MANILLA - At 9:30a.m. on Thursday, the Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to assist Manilla Volunteer Fire Department with a reported residence fire.
Fire personnel arrived on scene to find heavy fire conditions in a single story residence. Posey Township Pumper-Tanker 41 placed a deck gun in service and deployed three hand lines. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes with extended overhaul operations afterward.
The homeowner had recently purchased the house and did not have insurance at the time of the fire. A go fund me page has been set up to assist with the losses.
Fire personnel from Rushville Township Volunteer Fire Department and Rushville City Fire Department also responded and assisted with operations.
-Information provided.
