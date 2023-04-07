RUSHVILLE - Thursday night at approximately 10:11 p.m., personnel from the Rushville Fire Department responded to a working structure fire with possibly someone still inside.
Upon fire units arrival, heavy flames were through the roof.
An unidentified occupant was outside, and shortly after firefighters went inside they brought out a small dog that was given to the owner.
The occupant was attended to by a Rushville Township Volunteer Fire Department EMT.
Firefighters were pulled from the residence and a defensive attack started. The attack was limited on one side due to a live power line on the ground.
After 30 minutes, the fire was under control and firefighters started working on the small fire that remained inside.
Besides RTVFD, personnel from the Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Raleigh Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Approximately 45 emergency personnel were on scene to help along with the two behind the scene helping on the radio.
The fire remained under investigation as of Friday afternoon.
No additional information about this incident was available at press time.
Firefighters remind everyone that this is a great time to check your smoke detectors and make sure they are in working order.
If you need a detector, contact your local fire department and they will provide any assistance they can.
