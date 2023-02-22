STATEHOUSE – The Indiana House of Representatives on Monday advanced State Rep. Jennifer Meltzer’s (R-Shelbyville) legislation to begin screening for an animal tranquilizer that’s infiltrating street drugs and has played a role in a local overdose death.
Meltzer said xylazine known as “tranq” is a tranquilizer commonly used for livestock such as cattle or horses, and it’s been found in an increasing number of overdose deaths in the United States.
The drug is being mixed into other illegal drugs like fentanyl. Since xylazine is not an opioid, life-saving medications such as Naloxone and Narcan are less effective, making overdose deaths more likely.
“Xylazine is currently a known problem in other states, and Indiana needs to look more closely at this drug and how we can be better prepared to respond,” Meltzer said. “This bill would help us get ahead of a potential issue and begin planning for action.”
Meltzer said her bill would order coroners to test for any xylazine in the victim’s system if an accidental or intentional overdose is suspected, or if they were resistant to any overdose reversal medication.
She said these screenings would give the state a clear view of how much xylazine is present in overdose cases, and begin to form a response plan and increase public warnings.
House Bill 1286 now moves to the Senate for further consideration.
Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about the bill and track it through the legislative process.
Meltzer (R-Shelbyville) represents House District 73, which includes portions of Bartholomew, Decatur, Jennings and Shelby counties.
