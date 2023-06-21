RUSHVILLE - For 33 years, students at Rushville Consolidate High School had the opportunity to learn from an American hero. Now, that same hero is giving back to his former school's library in the form of his new book, Apache Country - A Cambodian Odyssey. Students in future generations have the opportunity to read firsthand accounts of experiences from the Vietnam War.
CW5 Craig J. Houser, Mr. Houser to those of us that had the fortune to take his class at RCHS, wrote the book about his experience as a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War and his harrowing experience of being shot down and surviving in the Cambodian jungle.
Houser donated a copy of the book to RCS Media Specialist Rachel Monk and RCHS Principal Rob Hadley Tuesday.
Houser started the book some 30 years ago. Little by little he would get it back out and add to it. After a health scare, he decided it was time to finish the book.
"I promised my oldest son that I would finish the book," Houser said. "It is a story that needed to be told."
Houser entered the US Army at the age of 19 and was in Vietnam at the age of 20. He volunteered to be a scout after arriving. As a scout, danger was not far away. He flew his helicopter at tree top level.
"Because of the noise we made, the bad guys heard and saw us before we saw them," Houser said. "Some referred to us as 'bait.'"
The book recounts events surrounding his being shot down in Cambodia...leading up to that day and the 4-day survival journey prior to his walking out of the jungle to safety at a South Vietnamese bunker complex.
"I should not have survived the crash and I should have been captured," Houser said. "I survived somehow."
Houser spent 34 years in the military, joining the Indiana National Guard (Shelbyville) after his Army days.
"Virtually all the helicopter pilots at Shelbyville were Vietnam vets. I think that was my therapy," Houser said.
"We truly appreciate you and your service to our country," Hadley said. "You have touched many lives here (at RCHS). I hear over and over from former students how Mr. Houser impacted their lives. We want to say thank you."
