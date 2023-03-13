INDIANAPOLIS – While home prices and inventory continued to increase in February in central Indiana, the market continued to be strong and steady.
According to F.C. Tucker Company, in February 2023 central Indiana housing inventory increased 76 percent, compared to February 2022. Pended home sales decreased 8.7 percent, and year-to-date home sale prices increased 7.4 percent.
The average February 2023 home sale price for the 16-county central Indiana region was $305,161 an increase of 6.1 percent compared to February 2022.
Pended home sales decreased, down 8.7 percent compared to this time last year.
Available housing inventory increased, up 76 percent compared to February 2022.
In February 2023, 2,648 central Indiana homes were purchased, down 8.7 percent from the 2,900 sold in February 2022.
Specifically:
· Putnam County experienced the greatest increase in pended home sales in February 2023, up 28.6 percent compared to this time last year.
· Jennings County pended sales had the greatest decrease with 37.5 percent fewer homes sold in February 2023 compared to February 2022.
Central Indiana year-to-date home sale prices continued to increase:
· Brown County recorded the highest average year-to-date home sale price increase at 33.2 percent.
· Hamilton County had the highest average year-to-date home sale price in the region at $467,417.
· Homes sold in 51 days on average, which is 121.7 percent slower than in 2022. Boone County homes left the market 61.5 percent, or 16 days, more quickly than in 2022 – selling the fastest in the 16-county central Indiana area.
Central Indiana experienced a 76 percent increase in overall available home inventory in February 2023, compared to February 2022, with 1,265 more homes available for sale.
· Hamilton County had the largest inventory increase – up 202.5 percent compared to February 2022.
· Decatur County experienced the largest decrease in inventory – down 36.7 percent compared to this time last year.
“February’s residential real estate market continues to be strong as we move out of the winter months in central Indiana,” said Jim Litten, president of F.C. Tucker Company. “While home prices continue to rise, which benefits sellers, inventory continues to increase and homes are spending more time on the market, making it a great time to purchase a home.”
Of the pended home sales in the region last month, five were priced $2,000,000 or higher; 34 were priced $1,000,000 to $1,999,999; 234 were priced $500,000 to $999,999; 790 were priced $300,000 to $499,999; 789 were priced $200,000 to $299,999; 659 were priced $100,000 to $199,999; and 137 were priced at $99,999 or less.
