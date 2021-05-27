GREENSBURG - According to Decatur County Memorial Hospital administrators, recently achieving a top rating among all hospitals in the country is the direct result of DCMH physicians, nurses and support staff working collaboratively toward the same goal: continuous quality improvement to best serve their community.
While the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services placed DCMH among the top 15 percent of hospitals nationwide - earning an “overall rating” of five-stars on CMS’ Hospital Compare tool - a recent survey of area residents ages 25 to 75 revealed DCMH was perceived as the “first choice hospital” based on a positive past experience, excellent care and a highly rated reputation.
“We set our goals to be among the nation’s best,” said Rex McKinney, DCMH president and CEO. “When it comes to quality of care, size does not matter. Attaining this rating shows the dedication and excellence of our staff.”
Among the improvements in care over the course of the last two years, McKinney cited:
• Upgrading and integrating technology to make care more efficient as well as effective including Massimo vital sign machines that relay information to a central monitoring station and expanding virtual care options.
• Providing a pharmacist dedicated to oncology to better monitor those patients and ensure their comfort while undergoing treatment for cancer.
• Improvements in Med/Surg including:
o Adding a “pace nurse” for pre-operation visits to prevent last-minute cancellations due to medical conditions that may have been overlooked.
o Reducing the wait time between ER and surgery if needed.
• Improving orientation programs of new staff.
• Improving the discharge process and re-writing discharge instructions and procedures.
• While achieving the 2020 InSpire: Hospital of Distinction Award for its work toward reducing infant mortality, additional programs for OB included:
o Monitoring moms and babies to ensure Safe Sleep practices begin right after delivery.
o Adding two lactation consultants to encourage new moms to breastfeed.
• DCMH Radiology upgraded software and improved its training system.
The hospital rating shows how well each hospital performed on average compared to other hospitals in the U.S. in treating common conditions such as heart attack or pneumonia.
Participating hospitals reported data to CMS, the federal agency that runs the Medicare program through the Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting Program. Those hospitals were given an overall rating ranging from one to five stars, with five as the highest, according to the report.
