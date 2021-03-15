GREENSBURG - The Indiana Fire Marshal's Office recently sent out a press release reminding Hoosiers of the importance of practicing fire safety.
According to the press release, 20 Hoosiers lost their lives to residential fires in January and February, and some of those lives could have been protected with working smoke alarms.
State Fire Marshal Joel Thacker reminded Hoosiers to perform routine smoke alarm maintenance.
"Taking the small step of changing batteries and checking the smoke alarms in your home gives your loved ones every possible chance to escape a residential fire safely,” Thacker said in the release.
Greensburg Fire Chief Nathan Stoermer said fire safety is now considered community risk reduction. He highlighted the importance of having a fire escape plan, fire extinguishers, smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. It is critical to check smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they work by changing their batteries.
“It is important to be fire safe year round,” Stoermer said. “Right now is severe weather week in Indiana. One thing that we’ve seen is making sure gas connections are safe if you have natural gas, due to lightning strikes. If there is any leaking gas, obviously a flame hurts. As well as carbon monoxide detectors, it all goes into fire safety.”
According to the National Fire Protection Association, between 2014 and 2018, 57 percent of home fire deaths occurred in properties with no smoke alarms or smoke alarms that failed to operate.
Smoke detectors have an expiration date of 10 years (check back side for manufacture date) and need to be changed out once they’ve reached a decade of use.
Some smoke detectors can utilize 10-year lithium batteries, but many people still use regular 9 volt batteries.
“It is imperative that you have working smoke detectors. That is the only lifeline between someone who is sleeping and a fire breaking out in your home,” Stoermer said. “This year in Greensburg we had two incidents with space heaters with overloaded electrical sockets and one that was dry and enclosed with a space heater. The heat became too much for it and it did dry it out and caught fire.”
The Greensburg Fire Department offers free smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. The department will also help install the devices to ensure they’re working.
“Carbon monoxide is what kills a lot of people in structure fires and that is colorless and odorless. So unless the noxious smoke actually wakes you up or the heat wakes you up, by that time it is going to be really hard to get out,” Stoermer said. “Hopefully as we go on and get past the pandemic, we will be able to do some other things as well to help our community stay safe and get out there and spread that message.”
The Greensburg community hasn’t experienced any major structure fires or fire related death within the past year. According to Stoermer, fire related deaths have been on the rise in Indiana.
“We are very lucky and blessed in the fact we haven’t had that,” Stoermer said. “We want to make sure we work extra hard to keep that from happening. Any loss of life is tragic, especially those that were preventable because of fires.”
Stoermer advises families to have a fire escape plan and practice exiting the home with children and loved ones.
“Having those exit drills and practicing those drills are of the utmost importance because, once the smoke detector goes off, our adrenaline is going to kick up and we may not be thinking rationally,” Stoermer said. “This isn’t just for elementary school kids. This for adults and the elderly alike. Practice with your elderly loved ones. If they live with you, include them in the drill, if they live outside the home, make sure they are practicing fire safety as well.”
The state fire marshal’s press release also advised all Indiana residents to have a working smoke alarm in their residence. Smoke alarms should be located outside of each sleeping area and there should also be at least one smoke alarm on every floor.
Specific smoke alarm tips are listed below:
Test all smoke alarms every month to ensure they are working properly.
Regular batteries should be changed at least once a year, preferably twice.
Consider smoke alarms with lithium-powered batteries for longer life. These types of alarms may not require a battery change for the life of the unit.
Replace any smoke alarms that are more than 10 years old, as sensors begin to lose efficacy.
Visit the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s Get Alarmed Program for more information about smoke alarms and fire safety tips online at https://www.in.gov/dhs/fire-and-building-safety/division-of-fire-and-building-safety-overview/get-alarmed/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
