BATESVILLE — Schmidt Bakery is preparing to make its Cherry Thing-a-lings for Presidents’ Day weekend.
The bakery will sell its Cherry Thing-a-lings from Thursday, Feb. 11 to Monday, Feb. 15
“We don’t take orders. They just have to come in and pick them up,” longtime bakery worker Ginger Puente said. “We are taking shipping orders right now. We will be shipping out on February 16.”
Call Schmidt Bakery at 812-934-4501 to place a shipping order. Orders can’t be placed online.
The bakery is also offering a delivery service within a five mile radius in the Batesville area on Sunday, Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day) and Monday, Feb. 15.
Puente is the daughter of Clem and Bertie Schmidt, who own the bakery.
“People stand in line and have fun. They know it’s going to be cold so dress warm,” Puente said. “We are requiring a mask be worn to come in. We are social distancing just like everybody else.”
The bakery is open 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
