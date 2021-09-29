RUSHVILLE - Breast cancer is more survivable than ever before, due in large part to the benefits of early detection mammography screenings.
The imaging team at Rush Memorial Hospital is dedicated to providing the community with exceptional care through state-of-the-art equipment, nationally recognized certifications, and highly trained staff. RMH is consistently monitoring each modality to ensure the highest standards are met and the latest technologies are utilized.
The imaging department recently underwent a complete remodel and is filled with brand new equipment and a beautiful MRI suite. RMH staff radiologist, Dr. Jon Hopkins, is now performing biopsies and specialty procedures in-house so patients can get the best care close to home.
Every woman is different. Some women begin breast cancer screenings earlier in life due to family history or multiple risk factors. Other women about to celebrate their 40th birthday and will be eligible for their first squish.
So, if you’re a novice to mammography screenings, this article is for you. Here’s a quick step-by-step walkthrough of the before, during and after your first mammogram.
- Scheduling is easy and more affordable than you think. With today’s technology, it only takes the touch of a button. Search the medical provider of your choice, and many will provide a ‘click to call or schedule’ option. Often, a patient representative will contact you after your request to verify additional information. Most insurance plans will cover all or most of the cost of a mammogram if you meet specific criteria. Typically, a patient representative will be able to guide you to learn more about your coverage options.
- Once you’ve scheduled, there’s just a little bit of prep… or really, LESS prep. To obtain the most accurate results from your mammogram, your medical provider will advise you to skip the deodorant that day prior to your appointment. Why? Some deodorants contain metallic substances, like aluminum which can look like tiny, dense unknown particles to a radiologist. They’ll also likely tell you not to wear your Sunday best to your appointment. Most facilities will request that you wear a top and bottom instead of a dress because you’ll be able to keep your bottoms on during the exam.
- It’s not going to hurt, right? Most women will not experience pain during the mammography screening, but some women express discomfort or tenderness post-exam. Finding early signs of breast cancer is undoubtedly worth the pain you may encounter. Still, you can minimize pain by not scheduling your appointment before or during your menstrual cycle, decreasing your salt and caffeine intake or taking Tylenol or Ibuprofen 45-60 minutes beforehand.
- High radiation exposure is a myth. Mammograms use a very small amount of radiation and are well within the recommended FDA guidelines. The minimal radiation exposure that occurs during a mammogram is only a fraction of the level of annual exposure received by most humans from a variety of natural culprits.
- One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Will it be me? Fear is often fuel for procrastination. The what-if scenarios that play out in your head could be preventing you from finding breast cancer in its earliest stages. Delaying a diagnosis delays treatment. Many women with breast cancer do not have symptoms, which is why the use of mammography screenings can not only put you at ease but could be the key to saving your life.
After you complete your mammogram, you can give yourself a big pat on the back. This revolutionary screening option has given power to patients, to take matters into their own hands and stay proactive with their own health. So, when you blow out the candles on your 40th birthday, don’t forget that scheduling - your mammogram will be a piece of cake.
Call 765-932-7556 to schedule your mammogram at Rush Memorial Hospital.
