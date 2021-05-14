The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana individuals, businesses, clubs and service organizations.
News about Southeastern Indiana people, places and events is always welcomed.
We also welcome photos from throughout our readership area. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com. They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.