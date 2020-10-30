How to “Shop Early, Shop Local” this holiday

RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce will hold its “Shop Early, Shop Local” Holiday Give-A-Way from November 2 to December 7.
Ripley County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Deborah Tompkins said the chamber is excited to help promote and generate holiday shopping for its members and the community with its first Holiday Give-A-Way.
“It is always important to shop locally but even more so during the holidays,” Tompkins said. “Whether it be the food for your holiday get-togethers or that unique gift for your loved ones, it is that much more special when you buy local. When you shop and spend at local businesses, you help build relationships within the community and help support the local economy and each other.”
Spending $10 or more at a chamber member’s business earns shoppers a stamp on a passport. Once shoppers have completed their passport or finished their holiday shopping, passports may be returned or mailed to the chamber by noon on December 7.
For every $10 spent, shoppers will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a grand prize of a $250 Ripley County Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificate and other prizes from local businesses.
A random drawing to determine prize winners will be held on the evening of December 7.
Passports may be obtained at the chamber office, participating chamber members or online at www.ripleycountychamber.org.
Passports should be mailed to: Ripley County Chamber of Commerce, 220 E US Hwy 50, PO Box 576, Versailles, Indiana 47042.
A list of participating chamber members will be posted on “Shop Early, Shop Local” Holiday Give-A-Way flyers and on the chamber’s website at www.ripleycountychamber.org and its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ripleycountychamber.
The chamber has just over 200 members and is growing.
Tompkins highlighted the benefits of buying from a local business
“When a person buys locally, you are buying from a business that you know and trust. When you know the people behind the business, it is a more enjoyable shopping experience,” Tompkins said. “You also know where the products are coming from and the people behind the products. It is a win, win for the consumer and the business. We are excited to be sponsoring the Holiday Give-A-Way and are planning on doing more activities throughout the year to help promote local spending.”
