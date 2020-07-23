GREENSBURG – North Decatur High School senior Noah Howell was recently named the Greensburg Optimist Club’s Youth of the Month for June.
The news was made public at a Greensburg Breakfast Optimist Club meeting hosted in the gymnasium of the Decatur County Sheriff’s office. Members and guests practiced social distancing, wearing masks and sitting at tables spaced appropriately from one another.
Presenting the award were North Decatur High School Principal Debbie Reynolds and North Decatur Guidance Director.
Lecher presented Howell a plaque and read a list his accomplishments thus far.
Now a senior at North Decatur, Noah has a grade point average of 4.21, is a member of National Honor Society, and is on the Football Council. He leads prayers after each game.
An academic letter winner, Noah is a member of SADD Club and is a Lions Club jacket winner, and has lettered for three years in varsity football.
He is a 3-year letter winner in varsity baseball, and is listed as a “Rising Star” in the State of Indiana Association of High School Principals.
Noah mentors elementary kids and participates yearly in the Eagle’s Wings 5K Run.
He attends St. Catherine of Sienna in St. Morris, where he is a member of the youth club, and also is a server at Mass.
Noah plans to attend Purdue University School of Engineering and study Biomedical Engineering.
When he was presented the award, Noah thanked his parents and his teachers: “I’m very grateful for this award. It is truly an honor.”
With the award, Noah was allowed to choose where an Optimist Club $50 donation check went, and he chose the Greensburg Bread of Life soup kitchen as the recipient.
