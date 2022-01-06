GREENSBURG - Decatur County resident Janet (Templeton) Howell has announced her candidacy for the office of Decatur County Clerk.
The candidate is currently an employee of the Decatur County Clerk’s office where she has served as a deputy clerk since February 2009.
"I have devoted myself to bringing high ethical standards and quality service to the office of the county clerk," she said. "I have also worked for the county as a dispatcher for several years prior, where I helped with the implementation of the E911 system in Decatur County. My father, Daryl Templeton, is a former Sheriff of Decatur County. I would like to follow in his political footsteps serving Decatur County, where I hope to make him proud."
The clerk’s office performs a wide variety of duties including conducting elections, filing and maintaining cases for both Decatur Superior and Circuit Courts, taking payments for civil and criminal cases, marriage licenses, passports, maintaining records, and much more.
"With my passion for serving our community, I hope to continue serving Decatur County as the next Decatur County Clerk," Howell said. "I am asking for your vote in the May 3rd Primary Election on the Republican ticket."
Howell and her husband, Chris, have five children, three stepchildren, and five grandchildren.
