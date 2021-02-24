Hoxworth Blood Center, local arts organizations team up

CINCINNATI – Hoxworth Blood Center is teaming up once again with local arts organizations for an inclusive, lifesaving blood drive.
The Cincinnati Arts Association, Cincinnati Ballet, Cincinnati Opera, May Festival, Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Friends of Music Hall are joining forces to host an inclusive, arts-focused blood drive Monday, March 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Music Hall.
Donors will receive a Hoxworth quarter-zip pullover, a Cincinnati Ballet poster, a pin from the Aronoff Center, and other gifts from the CSO/POPS, Cincinnati Opera, Friends of Music Hall and May Festival.
Additionally, in recognition of the involvement of the LGBTQ+ community in the arts, Hoxworth will be once again be providing cards for donors and allies to sign in support of amending eligibility guidelines that prevent men who have sex with men from donating blood. These cards will then be sent to the FDA.
At the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1980s, the FDA had enacted a lifetime deferral on men who had sex with men (MSM), which remained in place until 2015, when the deferral was changed to one year. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA released new guidance in 2020 that allows blood centers to change the MSM deferral period to three months.
Hoxworth implemented this new deferral policy in late 2020 after the FDA changed its guidance. Additionally, Hoxworth updated its policy on transgender individuals who wish to donate blood, allowing donors to fill out their donation paperwork as their self-identified gender, rather than their gender at birth.
“It is our hope that with this event, we can collect much-needed blood products for our area hospitals while simultaneously celebrating the role of the arts in our community and working to create a more inclusive environment for everyone in Cincinnati,” Alecia Lipton, director of public relations for Hoxworth Blood Center, said.
“The Cincinnati Arts Association is proud to partner with Hoxworth and our fellow Music Hall resident companies as co-hosts of this important blood drive,” Steve Loftin, President, Cincinnati Arts Association, said. “We stand strong with Hoxworth in advocating for inclusive and equitable blood donation laws and policies.”
Masks are required at all Hoxworth locations, and this blood drive will set up in a large, open area in the Music Hall ballroom to adhere to social distancing protocols. Hoxworth staff will be following all CDC guidelines, including changing gloves between each donor and sanitizing all shared surfaces at regular intervals.
Appointments for blood donation are highly encouraged at this time to manage donor flow and follow social distancing guidelines. Donors can schedule appointments by calling (513) 451-0910 or by scheduling online at www.hoxworth.org/groups/musichall.
Donors should enter the blood drive from the Box Office/Ballroom Entrance on Elm Street. Donors may park at the CET/Town Center Garage located behind Music Hall on Central Parkway ($3 rate between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., credit card only).
- Information provided
