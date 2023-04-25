RUSHVILLE - The Rush County Humane Society met at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Rushville Animal Shelter.
There were 14 people in attendance.
Those on hand discussed moving the meetings from the third Thursday each month to the third Wednesday each month. That motion was approved.
The RCHuS is in the process of finding a different venue to hold the meetings that would allow for easier discussion among attendees. When a new meeting location is found, it will be announced.
RCHuS will also be working on appropriate changes to the current by-laws and will be deciding on a mission statement in the near future.
Fundraising, the possibility of forming committees, and how RCHuS funds are currently being used was also discussed.
The next meeting of the RCHuS is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, with the location to be determined. RCHuS meetings are open to everyone with an interest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.