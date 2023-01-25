RUSHVILLE - The Rush County Humane Society continues its search for volunteers in general and those willing to serve on the organization's board of directors in particular.
The RCHuS met January 19 and those present decided that anyone interested in becoming a member of the board of directors should e-mail their resume to animalhospital916@yahoo.com.
It should include any positions you are interested in, your name, address, phone number and e-mail address as well as your qualifications or an answer to the question, “Why do you think that you would be good for this position?”
Or, those interested may bring their resume to the next RCHuS meeting at 7 p.m. February 16 at the Rushville Animal Shelter, 650 Van Sickle Street.
Those applying for a board seat should plan to attend the February 16 meeting to give a brief presentation regarding their interests and qualifications and answer any questions current board members may have.
A ballot will then be prepared that will be voted on at the March 16 meeting of the RCHuS and a new board will then be seated.
As was recently reported in the Daily News, the RCHuS is in desperate need of volunteers; the same small group has kept the organization viable for the past 25 years or so and they are getting old.
“We, the core group, are all aging out. If there is no one interested in taking over the reins of the RCHuS, maintaining its 501 (C) 3 status, getting the taxes done, etc., then the day to day activity will cease and the RCHuS will be no more,” Dr. Fred Phillips, DVM, said. “If you have an interest in the welfare of the animals of Rush County, now is your time to get involved. Do not wait because it may become too late.”
Dr. Phillips, the acting president and secretary of the RCHuS, said there were 21 people present at the group's January 19 meeting.
It was announced that the RCHuS will soon be receiving checks in excess of $12,000 as dividends from the Rush County Community Foundation that will then be used throughout the next year to benefit the animals of Rush County.
Dr. Phillips also said there was a long discussion on what the purpose of the RCHuS is and how those currently involved can go about getting new officers and/or directors on board.
Questions may be directed to Dr. Phillips at the Animal Hospital of Rushville, (765) 932-5926.
