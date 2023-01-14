RUSHVILLE – The Rush County Humane Society (RCHuS) will host a very important meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, January 19, in the multipurpose room at the Rushville Animal Shelter, 650 Vansickle Street, Rushville.
Dr. Fred Philips, DVM, said the same four people have kept the RCHuS up and running for nearly 25 years and that it’s important more people get involved.
“This will be a very important meeting concerning the future of the RCHuS,” Dr. Philips said. “If you have an interest in the welfare of the animals of Rush County, now is your time to get involved. Do not wait because it may become too late.”
Dr. Philips has been the acting president/secretary of the RCHuS for more than 25 years. Sheila Berry has been the treasurer for the same amount of time, and Wanda Philips acts as the vice-president.
“Since the beginning of my involvement in 1992 we have had a hard time getting people to attend our meetings and become active in the organization,” Dr. Philips said. “We, the core group, are all aging out. If there is no one interested in taking over the reins of the RCHuS, maintaining its 501 (C) 3 status, getting the taxes done, etc., then the day to day activity will cease and the RCHuS will be no more.”
How can interested persons get involved? Simply by attending the organization’s quarterly meetings. There is no cost; all that’s required is a small investment of your time.
What does the RCHuS do?
Dr. Philips said this question goes to the heart of what the RCHuS is able to do.
“When I opened the Animal Hospital of Rushville, PC in May of 1992, the RCHuS was a couple of elderly ladies with a check book with $300. They had no facility. They had no staff. They would do what they could to help the animals of Rush County, mostly in a financial way,” he said. “In 1992, the Rush County Community Foundation opened. I worked with local veterinarians, had an auction to benefit the RCHuS, and had a petting zoo event to raise the $5,000 needed to open an account with the RCCF.
“I then wrote a proposal to the RCCF to fund the RCHuS for $5,000 to go toward assisting members of Rush County to get their animals spayed or neutered. The RCHuS produced coupons that could be used to subsidize the cost of their pet’s surgery at any veterinarian in Rush County. It has also been used to help people out in emergencies and other situations as they arise. This program continues today, but where we used to use up our funds by mid-year, that is no longer the case. The RCHuS RCCF accounts now holda a total of $308,294.17 and the RCHuS will receive dividends totaling $12,091.55 for the year come February. This money will be used to benefit the animals of Rush County. Besides spays and neuters subsidies, we have helped with animal abuse cases and seizures, paid for the housing and food for starved horses, helped with Rushville Police canine officers, and many other incidents as needed.”
The original goal was to get to a physical facility for the RCHuS, Dr. Philips said. To that end, he wrote multiple grant proposals to the RCCF years ago when they were awarding large grants. They were never approved because the RCHuS wasn’t able to show how the facility would be maintained.
When the new Rushville Animal Shelter was conceived, Drs. Philips, Jackman and Schweickart worked with Mayor Pavey and Brian Sheehan to arrange for the RCHuS to have a multipurpose room. The RCHuS paid for air-conditioning and the finishing of this room to the point that it is at. A sink and lighting still need to be addressed.
Dr. Philips donated an anesthetic machine, surgical table, small desk, and file cabinet with the goal of being able to do spays and neuters in-house. The RCHuS has purchased stacking chairs and folding tables for use at meetings. The staff at the Rushville Animal Shelter has painted the walls and arranged for a storage/work space cabinet to be installed.
“We are almost ready to offer the space to veterinarians to come and do spay/neuter surgeries on site,” Dr. Philips said.
It has taken nearly 30 years for the RCHuS to get to this point.
“The core people have not really changed, but we are all aging out,” Dr. Philips said. “We need new members to be willing to take over the running of the RCHuS. If these members to not appear, then the future of the RCHuS becomes very dubious.”
Questions about the upcoming meeting or the RCHuS in general may be directed to the Animal Hospital of Rushville at 765-932-5926.
