RUSHVILLE – It appears a recent effort to breath some new life into the Rush County Humane Society is paying off as the organization’s March 16 meeting was well attended with 36 people present.
Newly seated RCHuS secretary Angel Keal reports that all necessary positions have filled, which will allow the Humane Society to continue serving the Rush County community.
As was reported in the Daily News, volunteer participation in the organization had fallen off to the point that it was in danger of dissolving.
Local veterinarian Dr. Fred Philips made a concerted effort to bring the matter to the attention of the general and successfully made a plea for new volunteers to step up.
The new executive officers are Angie Yeend (president), Deborah Hurst-Fudge (vice-president), Betsy Slavens (treasurer), and secretary Angel Keal.
New members of the board of directors are Julie Bartlett, Sheila Berry, Amanda Christmas, Tabitha Cottrell, Amy Gordon, Susan Hoeing, Suzanne Leisure, Keitha Miller and Alyssa Sullivan.
Keal said the initial plan was to elect six people to the board, but with nine people expressing an interest it was decided to seat them all.
The next RCHuS meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Rushville Animal Shelter.
“While the needed positions have been filled, it is still crucial to have many others attend the monthly meetings,” Keal said. “Everyone is welcome!”
