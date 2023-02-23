RUSHVILLE - People with an interest in the general welfare of animals in Rush County are still needed to serve as volunteers with the Rush County Humane Society.
According to Dr. Fred Philips, DVM, discussion of people interested in serving on the board continued at the February RCHuS meeting.
As was reported in the Daily News, it was announced at the January board meeting that all persons interested in volunteering to serve as a board member should email a resume and/or letter of interest to animalhospital916@yahoo.com or bring a resume or letter of interest to the February board meeting.
According to Dr. Fred Philips, DVM, several people did just that and the result was six people willing to serve as directors and one person willing to serve as treasurer of the organization. However, the positions of president, vice-president and secretary remain unfilled.
"We still need several people to step up for those positions or a board cannot be seated in March," Dr. Philips said this week. "As it stands, if all the positions are uncontested, and people volunteer to fill the remaining positions, then at the March 16 meeting of the RCHuS a new board will be seated. If the remaining positions are not filled, then those present will have to decide what happens next."
As was previously reported, the RCHuS, for all practical purposes, has been run by the same three individuals for the past several years. Dr. Philips previously stated that they are "aging out" and replacements are needed in order for the organization to continue to function.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Dr. Philips at the Animal Hospital of Rushville, PC, at 765-932-5926.
