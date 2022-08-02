CONNERSVILLE - The Indiana Audubon is hosting the annual Hummingbird Migration Celebration Saturday, August 6, at Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary.
This annual event draws hummingbird enthusiasts from around the Midwest for a one-day celebration of all thing’s hummingbirds and nature.
Participants can expect an assortment of activities on the beautiful Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary grounds.
Activities include beginning bird walks, hummingbird banding demonstrations, kids craft booths, live bird of prey, songbird banding demonstrations, live music, a native plant sale, and more.
Food and craft vendors will also be on hand during the festival.
The event will also offer free fishing demos with equipment and bait provided.
The Indiana Audubon Hummingbird Migration Celebration is a festival for the tiny gem, the Ruby-throated Hummingbird. Multiple sponsors and partners provide an opportunity for all to learn about these amazing little birds, how to attract them, and how to keep them coming year after year.
Walk-in tickets are available at the event for $15 for adults. Children under 17 and parking are free.
To learn more about this event or to find an Indiana Audubon Society program near you, visit them on the web at indianaaudubon.org.
