FAYETTE COUNTY – The Indiana Audubon is hosting the return of the Hummingbird Migration Celebration at Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary Saturday, Aug. 6.
This annual event draws hummingbird enthusiasts from around the Midwest to Connersville for a one-day celebration of all thing’s birds and hummingbirds.
Participants can expect an assortment of activities on the beautiful Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary grounds.
Activities include beginning bird walks, hummingbird banding demonstrations, kids craft booths, live bird of prey shows, songbird banding demonstrations, live music, a native plant sale, and more.
Food and craft vendors will also be on hand during the festival.
The Indiana Audubon Hummingbird Migration Celebration is a festival for the tiny gem, the Ruby-throated Hummingbird. Multiple sponsors and partners provide an opportunity for all to learn about these amazing little birds, how to attract them, and how to keep them coming year after year.
Discounted pre-sale tickets are now available online for $10 through Aug. 3, with walk-in tickets also available at the event for $15 for adults. Children under 17 are free.
To learn more about being a vendor at the Hummingbird Migration Celebration, visit the event page at indianaaudubon.org/events.
To learn more about this event or to find an Indiana Audubon Society program near you, visit them on the web at indianaaudubon.org.
