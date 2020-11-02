JENNINGS COUNTY - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fall from a tree stand that occurred on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 31.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., responders were dispatched to the 9000 block of North County Road 125 East in Jennings County for a hunter who fell approximately 14 feet from an elevated tree stand.
John Connor, 39, of Bristol, Vermont, was initially treated on the scene and subsequently airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis with a serious back injury.
An initial investigation revealed that ropes securing the saddle style tree stand to the tree became loose causing Connor to fall to the ground.
Responding agencies include Indiana Conservation Officers, Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, Jennings County EMS and Westport EMS.
Indiana Conservation Officers encourage all who are hunting from an elevated position to utilize a safety harness and lifelines, and to check all tree stands and straps prior to climbing.
For more information, see hunting.IN.gov.
- Information provided
