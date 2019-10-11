GREENSBURG – Even though the moon will appear full from Saturday to Tuesday, Monday is the second “Hunter’s Moon” of the year.
According to The 2019 Old Farmers’ Almanac, this full moon was called the Full Hunter’s Moon because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for winter. Since the harvesters had recently reaped the fields under the Harvest Moon, hunters could easily see the fattened deer and other animals that had come out to eat the leftovers (and the foxes and wolves that had come out to prey on them).
The earliest use of the term “Hunter’s Moon” cited in the Oxford English Dictionary is from 1710. Some sources suggest that other names for the Hunter’s Moon are the Sanguine or Blood Moon, either associated with the blood from hunting or the turning of the leaves in autumn.
Some Native American tribes, who tied the full moon names to the season’s activities, called this full moon the “Travel Moon” and the “Dying Grass Moon.”
According to www.universetoday.com, the Hunter’s Moon is also associated with feasting. In the Northern Hemisphere, some Native American tribes and some places in Western Europe held a feast day near to the beginning of the deer “rut” season (mating season for deer.)
Local hunters know that deer season is from Oct. 1 to to Jan. 5.
The Farmer’s Almanac also advises that October’s Hunter’s Moon is the only night in the month when the moon is in the sky all night long, visible in the sky at sunset and setting around sunrise the next day.
Because the Hunter’s Moon rises from the horizon around sunset with its light changed by the atmosphere, it may appear bigger and more orange: A perfect sight for the Halloween season.
