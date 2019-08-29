DEARBORN COUNTY — INDOT contractor John R. Jurgensen Company began work earlier this month on a $20.3 million asphalt resurface project on I-74 in Dearborn County.
Various lane closures have been in effect and will continue between Ind. 101 and the Ohio State line.
Additional lane closures began Thursday for patching operations in both east and westbound lanes.
Current I-74 lane closures are as follows (began Wednesday (Aug. 28) for approximately two weeks):
EB right lane closed between Exit 156 and MM 160.5, 10-foot lane restriction
WB left lane closed between MM 160.5 and Exit 156, 12-foot lane restriction
EB left lane closed between MM 164.5 and MM 168.5, 12 foot lane restriction
WB left lane closed between MM 168.5 and MM 164.5, 12-foot lane restriction
Travelers are urged to slow down and exercise caution in and near the work zone.
The first phase of is expected to be complete this fall. Milling and paving is scheduled to begin in July 2020.
Information provided by INDOT
