DECATUR/FRANKLIN/RIPLEY COUNTY — A traffic pattern change is coming to the ongoing I-74 construction zone between New Point and Ind. 101 in Decatur, Franklin and Ripley counties.
Milestone Contractors will shift westbound traffic back to the newly-constructed right westbound lane by end of day Wednesday (Oct. 16), weather permitting.
The traffic pattern will remain one lane in each direction as the left lane of both I-74 eastbound and westbound will stay closed.
Crews are nearing completion of the $61 million reconstruction project that began in August 2017.
Work remaining in the area includes removal of temporary barrier wall, placement of pavement markings, rumble strips and work in the median.
The project is expected to be substantially complete by early November. Minor work in the area is possible until June 2020.
Follow @INDOTSoutheast on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe to text and email alerts about INDOT projects and services at alerts.indot.in.gov.
Learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts at indot.carsprogram.org, 1-800-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone.
Information provided by INDOT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.