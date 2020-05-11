DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — Dave O'Mara Contractor, Inc. will close all lanes of eastbound I-74 between U.S. 421 in Greensburg (Exit 132) and New Point (Exit 143) beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday (May 12) to complete full-depth shoulder patching near the Sand Creek Bridge.
The road will remain closed for approximately eight hours and will reopen by 5 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.
The Ind. 3 exit ramp to I-74 eastbound at Greensburg (Exit 134) will also close Tuesday night while work is in progress.
This section of I-74 is currently reduced to one lane due to an asphalt resurface project that began last month and is expected to be complete this fall.
The official detour for the closure follows U.S. 421 southbound (Exit 132) to Ind. 46 eastbound to CR 850 E. at New Point (Exit 143), where motorists may re-enter I-74.
Message boards will be in place along the interstate to notify drivers of the closure.
Motorists should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
