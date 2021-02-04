It is still winter in Decatur County whether the groundhog saw his shadow or not. It is always something for the news and one of the old times sayings. As a child, I always liked winter and snow. I could not wait for the first snow that I could make a snowman. My mother would usually help me. We found an old hat of my dad's and an old scarf to put on the snowman. I usually used twigs for arms and little rocks for the buttons. It seemed like we made a snowman every time it snowed. Of course if we were at school when it was snowy, we got to go out at recess and play fox and geese or maybe even sometimes go sled riding on the hill behind school. Well, I guess those were the good old days. But I do like Indiana, because it is not always the same.
We got our second vaccine shot this week. I hope everyone gets their chance to get theirs soon and maybe life can get back to something more normal and give us the opportunity to do more shopping and visiting.
Now let's think about trying a new recipe.
Vegetable Dip - this might be good if you are watching the super bowl
1 can tomato soup
1 small box of lemon jello
1/2 c. water
3 pkg. of 8 oz. cream cheese
1 c. salad dressing
1/2 c. chopped pecans
1 green pepper, chopped
1/4 c. onion , chopped
heat soup, jello, water and cream cheese over low heat until dissolved. Then beat until creamy. Add salad dressing and beat. Add nuts, green peppers. and onion. Let set until chilled before serving. serve with vegetables or crackers
Swiss-Onion Ring
2 1/2 tsp. poppy seeds, divided
1 tube (17.4 oz. ) refrigerated white bread dough
1 c. shredded Swiss cheese
3/4 c. sliced green onion
1/4 c. butter or margarine, melted
Sprinkle 1/2 tsp. poppy seeds in a greased 10-inch fluted tube pan. Cut the dough into twenty 1-in. pieces. Place half in pan. Sprinkle with half the onions and cheese. Top with 1 tsp. poppy seeds; drizzle with half of the butter. Repeat the layers. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 min or until golden brown. Immediately invert on a wire rack. Serve warm. Makes 1 loaf
BBQ and Ranch Chicken Pizza
Press 2 8-oz tubes of refrigerated crescent rolls onto bottom and sides of a 15 by 10 in. baking pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 min. Mix 1/4 c. each of barbecue sauce and ranch salad dressing and spread over the crust. Toss 3 c. cubed cooked chicken breasts with another 1/4 c. barbecue sauce; arrange on top. Sprinkle with 2 c. shredded pizza cheese. Bake 15 to 20 min or until cheese melts. Makes 8 servings
Frozen Orange Cream Pie
1 1/2 c. vanilla ice cream, softened
1 c. orange juice concentrate
3 drops red food coloring, optional
1 drop yellow food coloring, optional
1 9-inch graham cracker crust
Combine the ice cream and orange juice concentrate, stir in food coloring if desired. Spoon into crust. Cover and freeze for 8 hours or overnight. Remove from freezer
Pineapple Layer Cake
1 pkg. yellow cake mix
1 11. oz. can mandarin oranges, drained
1 20 oz. can of crushed pineapple, drained
1 small pkg. instant vanilla pudding mix
1 12 oz. carton frozen whipped topping
Prepare cake mix according to pkg. directions. Beat in oranges until blended and pour into 2 greased and floured 9 -inch round cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 min. Cool for 10 min. before removing from pans. Cool completely on wire racks. Combine pineapple and dry pudding mix, fold in whipped topping. Spread between layers and over top. Store in refrigerator. Makes 12 servings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.